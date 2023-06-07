Bokf Na Sells 771 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 473,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 36,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.34. 103,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.90 and its 200 day moving average is $230.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

