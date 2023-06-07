Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after buying an additional 549,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,017 shares of company stock worth $9,397,768 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

