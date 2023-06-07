Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,202 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $48,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,017 shares of company stock worth $9,397,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

