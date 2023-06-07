Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:BFAM opened at $89.13 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after acquiring an additional 220,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after purchasing an additional 309,359 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,113,000 after purchasing an additional 502,684 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,367,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

