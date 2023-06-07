Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of BHFAN stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $23.36.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
