Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BHFAN stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

