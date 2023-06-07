Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 15,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 106,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $684.56 million, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $313.56 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,897,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,557,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,897,918 shares in the company, valued at $82,557,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 7,333 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $183,984.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,296.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,387 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at $481,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Featured Articles

