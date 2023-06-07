British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,132 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,252,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,062,000 after purchasing an additional 177,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. 1,049,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $45.09.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

