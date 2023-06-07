Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price at $56.75

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,277 shares of company stock worth $2,343,321 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $76.36.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

