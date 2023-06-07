Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price at $82.90

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock worth $2,024,289. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSE GWRE opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

