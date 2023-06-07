Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 6.7% Higher

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.96. 1,607,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,264,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
BKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of $754.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
