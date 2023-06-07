Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,782 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $241,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 223,091 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.59. The company had a trading volume of 242,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,933. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. CICC Research began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

