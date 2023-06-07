Brown Advisory Inc. Has $185.25 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,365,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $185,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. American National Bank raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

NYSE OTIS traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $86.76. The stock had a trading volume of 732,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

