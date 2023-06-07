Brown Advisory Inc. Has $220.27 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.65% of Waste Connections worth $220,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $2,819,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $12,059,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.88. The company had a trading volume of 470,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

