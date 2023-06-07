Brown Advisory Inc. Has $291.58 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 197,453 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.71% of NXP Semiconductors worth $291,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,182,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 402,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.3 %

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,933. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

