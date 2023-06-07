Brown Advisory Inc. Has $312.31 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $312,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,337 shares of company stock worth $26,227,935 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $20.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,037.55. 93,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,917. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,927.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,676.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,039.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.