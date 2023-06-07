Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 106,523 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106,523 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.14% of Home Depot worth $438,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $830,604,000 after acquiring an additional 481,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE HD traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.07. 1,717,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,614. The company has a market cap of $301.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

