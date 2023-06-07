Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 216,055 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,671,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,055 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises about 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $485,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. 5,760,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,010. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

