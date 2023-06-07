Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.10% of Accenture worth $164,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.76. 907,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,671. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.38. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

