Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHY opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5,606.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

