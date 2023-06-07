Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CHY opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY)
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
- Time To Buy Uranium? Cameco Is The Top Pick
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.