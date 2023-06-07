Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 16th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.69. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.42 and a 1-year high of 18.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

