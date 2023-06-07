Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $701.41 million-$708.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.46 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Caleres by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 37.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

