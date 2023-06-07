Callan Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VDC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.82. 33,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.66 and its 200 day moving average is $192.84. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

