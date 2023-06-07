Callan Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after buying an additional 816,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $249.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

