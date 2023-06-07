Callan Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.66. 1,605,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,049. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

