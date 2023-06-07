Callan Capital LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. 175,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,700. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

