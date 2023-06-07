Callan Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,753,000 after buying an additional 3,850,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. 3,518,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,921,811. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

