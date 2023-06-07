Callan Capital LLC Purchases 4,696 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.2% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VGT traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.37. 165,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,943. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $426.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

