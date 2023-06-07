Callan Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,304 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 4.5% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $38,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,961. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

