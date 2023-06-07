Callan Capital LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.99. 186,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,675. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.35 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average is $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

