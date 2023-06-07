Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-10.0% to ~$9.29-9.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,922. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

