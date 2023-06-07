Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE CNR opened at C$154.30 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$137.26 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$160.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$161.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNR. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$169.34.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

