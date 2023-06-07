Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,791 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 2.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $215,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,289,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,409,000 after buying an additional 2,535,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. 834,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,792. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.01.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

