CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51. Approximately 942,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,145,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 492.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 65,353 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 276,610 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 286.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

