Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

