Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.99. The company had a trading volume of 509,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

