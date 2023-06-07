CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of CBIZ worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CBIZ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBIZ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBIZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. 19,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,725. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,663. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Articles

