CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.94. 1,899,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

