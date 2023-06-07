CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $11.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCCS. Evercore ISI raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Brian Herb sold 97,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,079,845.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 97,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,079,845.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,720 shares of company stock worth $3,006,731 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 281.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

