CEEK VR Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.66 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $54.63 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,916.28 or 1.00056135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0706306 USD and is down -7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $27,066,187.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

