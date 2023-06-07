Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 448,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 176,278 shares.The stock last traded at $35.59 and had previously closed at $35.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,855,000 after acquiring an additional 727,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $13,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 214,648 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,702,000 after purchasing an additional 207,813 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 143,416 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

