Chainlink Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $169.24 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $5.96 or 0.00022561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.08 billion and $169.24 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,099,970 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that provides data to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers to create secure and reliable decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, it was initially funded by a seed investment from the Web3 Foundation. The Chainlink network bridges the real world and the blockchain, connecting smart contracts to reliable and tamper-proof data sources known as oracles, which provide secure and up-to-date data to the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.