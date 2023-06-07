Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282,498 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 70.71% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,096,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. 86,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

