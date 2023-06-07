Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.35 Billion Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 8.28% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,348,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 58,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 41,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,262,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after buying an additional 94,941 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,371,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,393,000 after buying an additional 285,117 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. 1,551,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,077. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

