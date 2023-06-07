Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BND stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.31. 2,602,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,669. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

