Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $896.48 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,473,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,815 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $896,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,052,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 2,055,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,082. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.