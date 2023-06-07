Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 15,107 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

