Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,486 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,072,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $96.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,981. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

