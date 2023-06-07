Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,251,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 28,959 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IEP. StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

IEP stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.71. 2,642,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,465. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.42%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

