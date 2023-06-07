Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,332,875 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $548,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 984,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,025. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

