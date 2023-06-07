Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,219 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 419,367 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,503,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,467,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 91,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,048,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,689. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

